Expand / Collapse search

NC man wins $1 million in lottery after asking family members to each pick a number

By Austin Williams
Published 
Unusual
FOX TV Digital Team

Odds you win the lottery are slim

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

SALISBURY, N.C. - In order for Jonathan Gonzalez, a North Carolina resident, to win the lottery, his own luck wasn’t enough. So he called upon his entire family to each pick a number, a decision which would win him $1 million. 

Gonzalez asked his grandparents, his uncle, his father and sister to each pick a number to help win the North Carolina Powerball and together they beat the odds of 1 in 11.6 million to match all five white balls in the drawing, according to North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

“I had them each pick a number from one to 69,” Gonzalez told the organization. “And those were the numbers I played.”

Gonzalez claimed the prize on Monday and said he plans to share the winnings with his lucky family who he says helped him in a previous tragedy when he lost his home to a fire last year. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 