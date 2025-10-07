National Hurricane Center: Tropical depression or Tropical Storm Jerry likely to form later this week

The Brief Invest 95L is likely to become our next tropical depression or Tropical Storm Jerry within the next day or so. The system in the Central Tropical Atlantic currently has an 80% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of formation over the next week. Meanwhile, a new trough of low pressure located near the Yucatan Peninsula has low chances of development.



A tropical wave designated as Invest 95L is now likely to become our next tropical depression or Tropical Storm Jerry within the next day or so as the system spins across the Atlantic and approaches the Lesser Antilles, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Tracking Invest 95L

What we know:

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Invest 95L is located about 1,500 miles east of the Windward Islands in the Central Tropical Atlantic.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Satellite-derived wind data from the NHC indicates the area of low pressure is becoming better defined. The associated shower and thunderstorm activity is showing signs of organization, and environmental conditions appear favorable for continued development of this system.

Forecasters believe a tropical depression or storm is likely to form in the next day or so while the sytem moves quickly west-northwestward. This system is expected to be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday and Friday, and interests there should continue to monitor its progress.

Invest 95L currently has an 80% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of formation over the next week.

System in the Southwestern Gulf

What we know:

The NHC is also tracking a trough of low pressure located near the Yucatan Peninsula, which is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of Northern Guatemala, Southeastern Mexico and the adjacent waters of the Southwestern Gulf.

Forecasters believe this system will emerge over the Bay of Campeche later on Tuesday, and some slow development is possible before it moves inland by the middle of the week.

Regardless of development, areas of heavy rain and gusty winds are likely across portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, Belize and Southern Mexico during the next few days.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The system currently only has a 10% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and over the next week.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

No other activity is being tracked in the Atlantic at this time, but now that we are in October, our focus will start to shift from activity in the Central Atlantic to activity possibly brewing in the Caribbean and the Gulf.

The Central American Gyre is a low pressure system that forms over Central America and pulls in moisture from the Gulf, the Atlantic and the Pacific.

This annual pattern can lead to tropical activity in the back half of the season.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.