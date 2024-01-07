Nashville man kills wife with hammer on New Year's Day, buries her body in 6-foot grave: police

article

A Nashville man allegedly killed his wife with a hammer at their home on New Year’s Day and buried her body in a grave on their property in another county, authorities said.

Joseph Glynn, 70, was arrested Saturday after police uncovered the body of his 76-year-old wife, Jackie Glynn, buried in a six-foot grave on property the couple shared in Dekalb County, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. A Silver Alert had been issued for Jackie a day earlier.

Investigators said that Glynn admitted to smashing Jackie in the head with a hammer at their home on Jan. 1 before driving her body to Dekalb County the following day to bury her, FOX17 Nashville reported.

Glynn then told his wife’s children that she had left because she was terminally ill, according to police.

The children questioned Glynn’s account and learned from her medical provider that Glynn’s statement was not true.

After police issued a Silver Alert for Jackie on Friday, investigators tracked down her car near the couple’s property in Dekalb County, according to the report. Police said a freshly covered hole was later found on the property.

Investigators found Jackie buried in the hole, which was six feet wide, ten feet long, and six feet deep. Her body was inside a plastic vehicle cargo box, which was hidden under a pile of roofing shingles, WSMV-TV reported, citing police.

Glynn had a contractor dig the hole on Dec. 16 for what he had claimed was for a burn pit, according to investigators.

The hammer Glynn allegedly used to kill his wife has yet to be recovered. Authorities said that Glynn ditched the murder weapon at the Keltonburg Community Center.

Glynn was booked into the Davidson County Jail on charges of criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering. He is being held on $1,030,000 bond.

