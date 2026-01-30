NASA pushes back Artemis II 'wet dress rehearsal' due to Florida cold weather

The Brief NASA has changed the date for the Artemis II wet dress rehearsal because of weather. The wet dress rehearsal is now scheduled for Monday. The earliest date for the Artemis II launch will now be no earlier than Feb. 8.



NASA has changed the timeline for a critical test needed before the Artemis II rocket launch.

The space agency announced Friday that it was moving the Artemis II wet dress rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center back because of extreme cold and windy conditions expected in Florida this weekend.

The wet dress rehearsal is now scheduled for Monday instead of Saturday.

In a news release, NASA said its engineers had been monitoring the weather conditions for several days before making the change.

"Managers have assessed hardware capabilities against the projected forecast given the rare arctic outbreak affecting the state and decided to change the timeline," NASA said in the release.

The delay now means that the first potential launch opportunity for Artemis II is Feb. 8.