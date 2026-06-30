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NASA attempts first-of-its-kind mission to extend life of aging Swift satellite

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Brevard County News
Published June 30, 2026 12:21 AM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 12:21 AM EDT
NASA attempts mission to extend life of aging Swift satellite
NASA attempts mission to extend life of aging Swift satellite

NASA attempts mission to extend life of aging Swift satellite

NASA is preparing a first-of-its-kind mission to extend the life of its aging Swift space telescope by sending a second spacecraft to dock with it and raise its orbit.

The Brief

    • NASA is launching a first-of-its-kind mission to save the aging Swift satellite from falling back to Earth.
    • A servicing spacecraft will attempt to dock with Swift and raise it into a higher orbit.
    • If successful, the technology could help extend the lives of other satellites in the future.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA is preparing a first-of-its-kind mission to extend the life of its aging NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory space telescope by sending a second spacecraft to dock with it and raise its orbit.

Swift, which has spent nearly 20 years studying gamma-ray bursts and other cosmic events, is gradually losing altitude because of atmospheric drag. 

Why attempt this mission?

Big picture view:

Without intervention, the satellite will eventually re-enter Earth's atmosphere.

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NASA has partnered with space startup Katalyst to launch a servicing spacecraft, known as LINK, that will attempt to rendezvous with Swift, attach to it and boost it into a higher orbit. The mission is considered high risk but could demonstrate a new way to extend the operational lives of satellites.

Saving NASA Telescope: Swift Observatory gets a push
Saving NASA Telescope: Swift Observatory gets a push

Saving NASA Telescope: Swift Observatory gets a push

NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory has been studying gamma rays for over two decades -- but it's falling back to Earth. To extend its lifespan for at least another decade, Katalyst Space Technologies plans to push the satellite higher into orbit in a first-of-its-kind mission. FOX 35 Garrett Wymer talks to Ghonhee Lee, CEO of Katalyst Space Technologies, about their ambitious plan and the coming launch.

Officials said the technology was developed on an accelerated timeline and could be used for future satellite servicing missions if successful.

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The LINK servicing spacecraft will launch into orbit from aboard the Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL rocket, according to NASA. The launch is set for Tuesday, at 6:23 a.m. EDT.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by NASA.

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