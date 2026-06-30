NASA attempts first-of-its-kind mission to extend life of aging Swift satellite

The Brief NASA is launching a first-of-its-kind mission to save the aging Swift satellite from falling back to Earth. A servicing spacecraft will attempt to dock with Swift and raise it into a higher orbit. If successful, the technology could help extend the lives of other satellites in the future.



NASA is preparing a first-of-its-kind mission to extend the life of its aging NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory space telescope by sending a second spacecraft to dock with it and raise its orbit.

Swift, which has spent nearly 20 years studying gamma-ray bursts and other cosmic events, is gradually losing altitude because of atmospheric drag.

Why attempt this mission?

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Without intervention, the satellite will eventually re-enter Earth's atmosphere.

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NASA has partnered with space startup Katalyst to launch a servicing spacecraft, known as LINK, that will attempt to rendezvous with Swift, attach to it and boost it into a higher orbit. The mission is considered high risk but could demonstrate a new way to extend the operational lives of satellites.

Officials said the technology was developed on an accelerated timeline and could be used for future satellite servicing missions if successful.

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The LINK servicing spacecraft will launch into orbit from aboard the Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL rocket, according to NASA. The launch is set for Tuesday, at 6:23 a.m. EDT.