NASA astronauts still expected to return home Sunday, completing historic SpaceX manned mission

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will return home on Sunday after launching into space aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft in May.

Behnken and Hurley took off in the Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A on May 30th. It was the first manned mission from American soil since 2011.

SpaceX says that the astronauts are scheduled to depart the International Space Station at 7:34 p.m. EST on Saturday. The Crew Dragon spacecraft will reportedly undock and depart the station, re-entering Earth’s atmosphere and splashing down off the coast. The SpaceX Navigator recovery vessel will pick Hurley and Behnken up and bring them back to land.

However, with Hurricane Isaias moving closer to Florida, flight controllers are closely monitoring the weather. NASA’s commercial crew program manager, Steve Stich, said that they will keep the astronauts at the space station until conditions improve if necessary.

“You have to remember this is a test flight,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said from Kennedy Space Center. “If the weather isn’t good or the sea states aren’t good, we’re going to take our time bringing Bob and Doug home. Our No. 1 highest priority is their safety.”

During a live stream from the International Space Station, Behnken and Hurley said that when they return home, they will bring along an American flag that has been in space for nine years.

If the astronauts splash down successfully and the mission is successful, NASA said that the SpaceX Dragon Crew transportation system, including the launch pad, rocket, spacecraft, and operational capabilities, can become certified by NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. This will allow the spacecraft to complete longer missions to the space station. The operation version of the Dragon Crew spacecraft will be able to stay in orbit for at least 210 days, per NASA's requirements.

With this certification and regular operation of the spacecraft, NASA can continue important research and technology. They said that the investigations that will take place onboard will benefit people on earth and lay the groundwork for future exploration, including to the Moon and Mars.

NASA wants six weeks between the splashdown and the next Dragon Crew launch for capsule inspections and reviews. When the time comes, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot for the mission. JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet will join as mission specialists.

