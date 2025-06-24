Naked, mud-covered Florida man arrested after vandalizing van in Osteen, deputies say

The Brief A nude, mud-covered man was arrested in Osteen after allegedly vandalizing a work van and trespassing on private property, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 31-year-old Xaid Khan, told deputies he had been following the sun under guidance from a "higher power" and could not fully recall the incident. He was charged with burglary, trespassing, and indecent exposure after being evaluated at a hospital and transported to jail.



Naked man emerges from barn

What we know:

Deputies responded to a suspicious incident around 5 p.m. at a residence on South State Road 415. The victim, Jared Gaver, told Deputy Arias that he arrived at the property to find the windows of his company van shattered and the driver’s door ajar.

While inspecting the damage, Gaver witnessed a naked man emerge from a nearby barn and alerted deputies. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Xaid Khan, was detained and read his Miranda rights.

Xaid Khan was found in the nude exiting a Volusia County barn. He was charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, trespassing, and indecent exposure. | CREDIT: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

Following the sun under instruction from a "higher power"

What they're saying:

According to the sheriff’s office, Khan claimed he had been following the sun under instruction from a "higher power" and admitted he might have vandalized the van, though he couldn’t fully recall the incident. He also said he had knocked on the door of the home and wasn’t sure why he had removed his clothing, which were later found scattered across the property.

Deputies found the home’s patio door open with water running from a hose and furniture rearranged.

Khan was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, trespassing, and indecent exposure.

Xaid Khan Mugshot | CREDIT: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

He was first taken to Fish Memorial Hospital for evaluation due to dehydration and then transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

What's next:

The victim told deputies he intends to press charges.

