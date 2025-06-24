Naked, mud-covered Florida man arrested after vandalizing van in Osteen, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man covered in mud and completely nude was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly vandalizing a work van and trespassing on private property in Osteen, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Naked man emerges from barn
What we know:
Deputies responded to a suspicious incident around 5 p.m. at a residence on South State Road 415. The victim, Jared Gaver, told Deputy Arias that he arrived at the property to find the windows of his company van shattered and the driver’s door ajar.
While inspecting the damage, Gaver witnessed a naked man emerge from a nearby barn and alerted deputies. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Xaid Khan, was detained and read his Miranda rights.
Xaid Khan was found in the nude exiting a Volusia County barn. He was charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, trespassing, and indecent exposure. | CREDIT: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
Following the sun under instruction from a "higher power"
What they're saying:
According to the sheriff’s office, Khan claimed he had been following the sun under instruction from a "higher power" and admitted he might have vandalized the van, though he couldn’t fully recall the incident. He also said he had knocked on the door of the home and wasn’t sure why he had removed his clothing, which were later found scattered across the property.
Deputies found the home’s patio door open with water running from a hose and furniture rearranged.
Khan was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, trespassing, and indecent exposure.
Xaid Khan Mugshot | CREDIT: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
He was first taken to Fish Memorial Hospital for evaluation due to dehydration and then transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.
What's next:
The victim told deputies he intends to press charges.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.