Mystery surfer who rescued pigeon from ocean found

The mystery surfer who helped a struggling pigeon from the ocean in Florida is a mystery no more.

The video, which was recorded at Cocoa Beach, showed the surfer spot the pigeon in the water, pick it up, and then hold it in his hand, while he paddled back to shore.

It was posted on social media and was quickly shared, and social sleuths attempted to find – and identify – the unknown hero.

Hours after FOX 35's story aired on Monday, the mystery was solved. Turns out, the surfer was 16-year-old Lucas Mullen. He spoke with FOX 35's Esther Bower on Wednesday.

He's no stranger to helping animals and wildlife, he said.

"I’ve saved a couple pigeons before here and there," he said. "Whenever I see one, I typically paddle in with it."

Mullen told FOX that he thought the bird may have been waterlogged, which is why it appeared to be struggling to fly off.

Since the initial video cut off, what happened next? Mullen said he brought the bird to shore and placed it on higher ground near the pier to dry off. From there, the mystery continues.

"Not a lot of people would go out of their way to save a pigeon," he said. "If you see someone to help or something, I say help it."

Brandon Terronez was at the pier that day and happened to catch Mullen's rescue in action.

"He’s a hero to a lot of people," he said.

He posted the video on Facebook – and soon enough, the internet did its thing.

"It has blown up quite a bit," said Terronez.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: