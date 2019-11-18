'My baby is shot': 911 call released after 2-year-old shot in Daytona

FOX 35 has obtained the 911 call after a 2-year-old girl was shot in the leg in Daytona Beach on Sunday.



Police say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. at an apartment complex on Jean Street.



The child’s mom, Davesha Pough, has been charged with child neglect, along with her boyfriend, Cashaod Williams, who is charged with having a gun as a convicted felon and giving a false name to police. At his first appearance on Monday afternoon, a judge set a bond for Williams at $41,000 for both charges.

911 CALL:



A woman told police that she is the child’s mother. Frantically, she told the dispatcher the bullet came from outside the home.



911 caller: “Someone just shot through my room window, and my baby is shot.”



Police did not say who shot the child. However, they did report finding three unsecured guns at the home.



The woman calling 911 told dispatchers she didn’t know who fired the shot, saying the bullet came from a window at the home.

Dispatcher: “And they shot through the window?”

911 caller: “Yes mam, yes mam.”



The dispatcher is heard instructing the woman to apply pressure to the gunshot wound as she tries to calm the baby.



911 caller: “Mommy is right here, baby.”



The child was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center before being transferred to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando.



The Daytona Beach Police Department held a news conference regarding the incident on Monday afternoon.

