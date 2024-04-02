Multiple Tampa neighborhoods ranked among the 'Best Places to Live in America' in 2024

Three different Tampa neighborhoods ranked among the best places to live in the country in a recent publication.

Niche, a rankings and reviews site that provides info on K-12 schools, colleges, neighborhoods, and more, released its 2024 Best Places list recently.

The list broke down some of the best neighborhoods to live in across the country, and three Tampa ‘niches’ cracked the top ten: Uptown (4), Hyde Park - Spanishtown Creek (6), and Harbour Island (9).

