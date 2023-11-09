Expand / Collapse search

Multiple rides closed at Universal Orlando due to 'technical difficulties,' officials say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:45AM
Theme Parks
FOX 35 Orlando

Universal Orlando set to raise its starting pay

Universal Orlando Resort is raising its starting pay to $17 an hour, according to a letter posted online by the company's president, Karen Irwin. In the letter addressed to team members, Irwin said the wage increase would begin on June 4, 2023.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Multiple rides are closed at Universal Orlando Resort due to technical issues, the theme park announced on social media Wednesday morning.

Crews are working to restore the rides affected at Universal Studios as soon as possible, park officials said.

 According to the Universal Orlando app, the following rides are currently closed:

  • Fast & Furious Supercharged
  • Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit
  • The Simpsons Ride
  • Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon
  • TRANSFORMERS: The Ride 3-D

The theme park did not elaborate on what technical issues it was experiencing nor if all rides were closed due to those issues.

 It is usual for theme park attractions and rides to go down for various reasons – maintenance or technical issues – but it is significant that Universal is responding to guests on X (formerly Twitter) acknowledging issues.

FOX 35 has reached out to Universal Orlando for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.