Multiple rides closed at Universal Orlando due to 'technical difficulties,' officials say

Multiple rides are closed at Universal Orlando Resort due to technical issues, the theme park announced on social media Wednesday morning.

Crews are working to restore the rides affected at Universal Studios as soon as possible, park officials said.

According to the Universal Orlando app, the following rides are currently closed:

Fast & Furious Supercharged

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

The Simpsons Ride

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon

TRANSFORMERS: The Ride 3-D

The theme park did not elaborate on what technical issues it was experiencing nor if all rides were closed due to those issues.

It is usual for theme park attractions and rides to go down for various reasons – maintenance or technical issues – but it is significant that Universal is responding to guests on X (formerly Twitter) acknowledging issues.

FOX 35 has reached out to Universal Orlando for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.