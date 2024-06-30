Expand / Collapse search

Multiple people injured after head-on crash involving semi-truck and car along I-95 in Volusia Co., crews say

By
Published  June 30, 2024 3:34pm EDT
Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Several people had to be taken to the hospital following a head-on crash involving a semi-truck and car on I-95 in Volusia County, fire crews say. 

Multiple fire agencies responded to the crash that happened Sunday morning in the area of the 275 Southbound I-95 lane. 

Fire crews say several people were triaged and taken to the hospital. The exact number of people hurt remains unknown. 

Image 1 of 8

Crash along I-95 in Volusia County | Credit: Volusia Fire Rescue

Two of those injured were transported as trauma alerts. 

No other details have been released. 