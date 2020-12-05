Multiple injured in two-car crash near Walt Disney World
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Multiple people were injured in a two-car crash Saturday evening near Walt Disney World Resort.
Multiple units from Osceola County Fire Rescue responded to the crash crash at U.S. Highway 192 and World Drive. They were assisted by crews from Reedy Creek Fire Rescue.
Authorities said eight patients were transported to the hospital, including one by air. Traffic was backed up for a while but was cleared around 9 p.m.