Multi-vehicle crash causes major delays on Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

A multi-vehicle crash caused major traffic delays Thursday on Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County.

The crash happened on Florida’s Turnpike northbound near mile marker 246.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved four vehicles—a Hyundai Santa Fe, a Chevrolet Silverado, a Chevrolet Trax and an Audi TTS. No one involved in the crash was taken to the hospital, FHP said.

All lanes were temporarily shut down but have since reopened, FHP said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.