Video: Suspected wrong-way drunk driver crashes into Plant City church after leading troopers on chase

A Mulberry man is facing DUI charges after troopers say he was driving drunk when he plowed into a Plant City church Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper says Damian Rios almost struck their patrol vehicle as he blew a stop sign at the intersection of Willow Oak Road and Turner Road around 6:30 a.m.

According to an arrest report, the trooper activated the vehicle’s lights and sirens and tried to pull Rios over, but he continued traveling westbound on Turner Road and eventually began traveling on the wrong side of the road.

The trooper says Rios drove through several more stop signs and began driving faster, eventually reaching speeds of about 100 miles per hour.

According to FHP, Rios tried to turn right onto Mud Lake Road with the trooper in pursuit, when he drove onto the west should and crashed into a church.

Trooper arrests Damian Rios after he crashed into Plant City church

The trooper says they got out of their patrol vehicle and opened Rios’ passenger door to try to remove him from the vehicle.

Rios eventually got out of the car and was placed in handcuffs.

An arrest report states that Rios’ breath smelled like alcohol, he was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot, watery eyes.

Hillsborough County EMS took Rios to South Florida Baptist Hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then taken to the intox facility at the Hillsborough County Jail, where troopers say he failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI.

Troopers say Rios agreed to a breath test and his samples came back as .132 and .133. He was then turned over to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Rios has been charged with reckless driving, fleeing from law enforcement at high speeds, DUI and careless driving.