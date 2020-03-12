Mount Dora Spring Festival canceled over coronavirus concerns

article

The City of Mount Dora has announced that it is canceling the Mount Dora Spring Festival, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, through Sunday, March 22.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Mount Dora is temporarily suspending events in the city. The suspension affects the following: Downtown areas, including all city parks, Sunset Park downtown, alleyways, and other city facilities and the W.T. Bland Public Library," a spokesperson wrote in a release to FOX 35 News.

Formerly the Mount Dora Spring Collectibles, Crafts and Antiques Show, the all-new Mount Dora Spring Festival was to mark its 23rd year.

"The health and wellness of our residents and visitors is a priority for the city and following the guidelines set forth by the CDC for social distancing, the city believed the best practice would be to postpone events until a later date and time," said Lisa McDonald, with the City of Mount Dora.

The city parks will remain open for the public to use, but all events scheduled at the parks are postponed. The city urges residents and visitors to follow the CDC guidelines for staying healthy and limit social interactions, especially for those most vulnerable to the virus.

The annual event held on the streets of Downtown Mount Dora draws thousands of visitors and 250-plus exhibitors. The show is held at the beginning of Spring