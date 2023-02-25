Motorhomes at Valencia RV park swept away into Santa Clara River

Multiple motorhomes and vehicles were swept into the Santa Clara River early Saturday morning when an embankment collapsed at an RV park in Valencia.

It happened at the Valencia Travel Village RV Park. Heavy rain sent powerful water rushing down the river overnight.

"We lost three trailers, one car, and they were able to get a lot of trailers out before it happened," said Valencia resident Shawn Coulter.

Power and water are expected to be out for four days.

"It really scares me because if they close the park I have nowhere to go," said resident Cassie Stephens. "We are standing here watching the hillside and the tree is falling in and there's dirt still falling

Luckily, no injuries were reported.