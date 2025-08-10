Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in Volusia County crash involving ATV: FHP

By
Published  August 10, 2025 2:04pm EDT
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A motorcyclist died Sunday after colliding with an ATV on State Road 40 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • Two people on the ATV were taken to the hospital, and the crash remains under investigation.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash with an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) on State Road 40, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

What we know:

Troopers said a 2017 Can-Am Outlander ATV was traveling westbound on the eastbound grass shoulder of State Road 40, west of Pine Woods Road, when it entered the eastbound lane in the path of a 1985 Honda CMX250 motorcycle. The front of the ATV collided with the front of the motorcycle, killing the motorcycle’s rider at the scene.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Two people riding the ATV were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center with unspecified injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Volusia CountyCrime and Public Safety