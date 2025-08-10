Motorcyclist killed in Volusia County crash involving ATV: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash with an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) on State Road 40, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Troopers said a 2017 Can-Am Outlander ATV was traveling westbound on the eastbound grass shoulder of State Road 40, west of Pine Woods Road, when it entered the eastbound lane in the path of a 1985 Honda CMX250 motorcycle. The front of the ATV collided with the front of the motorcycle, killing the motorcycle’s rider at the scene.
Two people riding the ATV were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center with unspecified injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
