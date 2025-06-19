Motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash involving pickup truck, troopers say

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed on Thursday morning in an Orange County crash. The motorcycle rider has been identified as a 26-year-old man from Orlando. The crash currently remains under investigation.



A motorcyclist was killed on Thursday morning in an Orange County crash involving a pickup truck, troopers say.

What happened?

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash took place around 12:13 a.m. on Thursday off State Road 482 (Sand Lake Road) and Sand Lake Pointe Loop.

According to a crash report, a 2024 Ram 3500 hauling a trailer was traveling eastbound on Sand Lake Road in the left turn lane, west of Sand Lake Pointe Loop, while a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sand Lake Road in the center lane, east of Sand Lake Pointe Loop.

Scene of the crash in Orange County.

Officials said the driver of the truck failed to yield to the motorcycle and made a U-turn to travel west on Sand Lake Road in the direct path of the motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle then collided with the right side of the truck's trailer.

Authorities said the driver of the truck, a 43-year-old man, was not taken to the hospital and remained at the scene of the crash. The motorcycle rider, a 26-year-old man from Orlando, was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The crash currently remains under investigation.

