Motorcyclist killed in Brevard County crash: FHP

article

A motorcyclist was killed in a deadly Brevard County crash Saturday afternoon, according to FHP.

A 46-year-old man was driving a 2017 Kawasaki Z900 northbound on I-95 just north of Viera Blvd in the center lane.

A 2000 Ford F-250 carrying a trailer was also traveling northbound on I-95 near Viera Blvd in the outside lane.

Witnesses told FHP that the motorcyclist was traveling above the speed limit and attempted to change lanes into the outside lane.

The motorcyclist then hit the left rear of the trailer and was thrown from his bike, FHP said.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.