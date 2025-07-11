Motorcyclist killed in crash on Holden Avenue in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Orange County on Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at W Holden Avenue and S Orange Blossom Trail.
What we know:
Troopers said that a Ford Mustang was being driven eastbound on Holden Avenue and attempting to make a left turn onto a private road when it collided with a man riding on a motorcycle.
A 44-year-old motorcyclist from Orlando died after a crash with a Ford Mustang Thursday night in Orange County. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at W Holden Avenue and S Orange Blossom Trail.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital but did not survive.
No injuries were reported among the occupants of the Mustang.
What we don't know:
Troopers have not released the name of the motorcyclist but confirmed he was a 44-year-old man from Orlando.
It's unclear whether any charges or citations will be filed against the driver of the Mustang.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on July 11, 2025.