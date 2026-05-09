Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in Lake County: FHP

The Brief Officials said the crash happened along SR 44 around 4:30 p.m. A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in the crash, troopers said.



One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Eustis Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the area of State Road 44 and Brantley Branch Road around 4:30 p.m.

Troopers said the 23-year-old motorcyclist was traveling on eastbound on SR 44 when his vehicle collided with a vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto the road. The motorcyclist attempted to to swerve but still collided with the vehicle, according to officials.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers said early investigations revealed the motorcyclist was speeding. The crash remains under investigation.