Mother and son arrested in armed robbery at Fort Myers arcade

A mother and son have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at Kings World Arcade, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

What we know:

Deputies say 22-year-old Jose Baez Suarez entered the arcade on July 18, held a cashier at gunpoint and fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect fleeing the scene and jumping into a Toyota RAV4, later identified as the getaway vehicle.

Investigators with the LCSO’s Real Time Intelligence Center used nearby business surveillance, traffic cameras and license plate readers to help identify the SUV.

On Tuesday, deputies located the RAV4 and the driver, 43-year-old Yideyela Suarez Cedeno, who was identified as the suspect’s mother. Her son, Jose Suarez, was also present and taken into custody.

Violent Crimes Detectives determined that Suarez committed the robbery while Cedeno waited outside to drive him away from the scene. Deputies recovered clothing believed to be worn during the robbery, along with a black BB gun that resembled a real handgun.

Both suspects were arrested and face robbery charges.