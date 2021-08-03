Mother of fallen deputy makes it her mission to fill school pantries to honor son

article

In January of 2017, Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for Markeith Loyd, the man accused of killing Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Norma Lewis, the mother of the fallen deputy, makes it her mission to fill school pantries with food in honor of her son.

This year, she is helping three elementary schools in the Orange County School District: Palmetto, Union Park, and Azalea Park.

Deputy Lewis was 35 at the time of his death. He had been with the Sheriff's Office since March of 2005 and was posthumously presented with a Purple Heart by then-Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings following his death.

From a smiling child to University of Central Florida football player to loving friend and relative, those who knew Deputy Lewis described him as a "gentle giant" who truly touched everyone he met.

Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Norman Lewis was killed in a crash in 2017 during a manhunt for Markeith Loyd, accused of killing Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Markeith Loyd was convicted in 2019 of the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and their unborn baby. His trial for the murder of Lt. Clayton is expected to begin in Oct. 2021.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.