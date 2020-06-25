Mother, 9-year old son co-author book on how to talk about coronavirus pandemic

article

A mother and her 9-year-old son have written a book to help kids better understand what the coronavirus pandemic is all about and to guide parents on how to communicate with their children.

Kelly Whitley wanted to be able to talk to her son about COVID-19 and understand his concerns. She knew it was a tough hit for son Aiden not to be able to go to school and socialize with his friends.

In the book Together, We Can Say, a son and his mother discuss the pandemic and ask questions about what's currently going on and how it affects learning. It also addresses concerns the mom has about her own parents.

By the end of the book, the son and mother decide to look at all the things they are grateful for, even during a time of uncertainty.

Aiden wants the people who read his book to know that they are not alone.

“We are here with you. We have the same feelings as you.” — ​​​​Aiden Whitley

Together, We Can Say is available both in paperback and in Kindle format.

Currently, Aiden and his mom are working on their second book; about Jack, a superhero dog who stops monsters and saves orphans and cities.