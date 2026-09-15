Mother, 5-year-old child hurt in Ocala shooting, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A woman and her 5-year-old child were hurt in Ocala on Monday night after someone in a nearby vehicle started shooting, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the 1200 block of Southeast 11th Avenue.
According to police, a couple and their child were traveling south when a vehicle behind them "opened fire" and hit their vehicle multiple times.
The woman and the child were both shot. They were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.
Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and not connected to a homicide that happened on Sunday.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the shooting or anyone who might have doorbell footage that could help investigators is asked to contact the police department at 352-369-7000.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-7867 or online by visiting ocalacrimestoppers.com.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Ocala Police Department.