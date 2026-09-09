EPCOT Candlelight Processional: Disney reveals celebrity narrators for 2026

article

The Brief Disney World has announced the celebrity narrators for this year's Candlelight Processional at EPCOT. The lineup includes Jason Kelce, Neil Patrick Harris, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Longoria and more. The processional takes place during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, which runs Nov. 27-Dec. 30.



Disney World has revealed the lineup of celebrity narrators for this year's Candlelight Processional at EPCOT.

The fan-favorite holiday celebration takes place during the Festival of the Holidays, which kicks off Nov. 27.

Candlelight Processional narrator lineup

This year will feature at least three new celebrity narrators, including Robin Roberts, Jason Kelce and Lacey Chabert.

Several celebrities on the list are returning narrators, including Gary Sinise, Whoopi Goldberg and Neil Patrick Harris.

The lineup of celebrity narrators, which is subject to change, is:

Nov. 27-28: Auli‘i Cravalho

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: Gary Sinise

Dec. 2-3: TBA

Dec. 4-5: Whoopi Goldberg

Dec. 6-7: Robin Roberts (NEW)

Dec. 8-9: Jason Kelce (NEW)

Dec. 10-12: Neil Patrick Harris

Dec. 13-14: TBA

Dec. 15-16: Lauren Daigle

Dec. 17-19: Ralph Macchio

Dec. 20-21: Henry Winkler

Dec. 22-23: Lacey Chabert (NEW)

Dec. 24-25: Jodi Benson

Dec. 26-27: Simu Liu

Dec. 28-30: Eva Longoria

The processional is held three times each night--4:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.—at the America Gardens Theatre.

What is the Candlelight Processional?

The processional, which has been a Disney World tradition for more than 50 years (more than 30 of them at EPCOT), features celebrity narrators presenting a retelling of the bibical Christmas story.

The narrators are joined by a live orchestra, the Voices of Liberty and a mass choir.

Festival of the Holidays

Spaceship Earth illuminated during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)

The festival will also include seasonal food and drink items served at Holiday Kitchens around the park, storytellers throughout the World Showcase, a holiday overlay at Living with the Land and Santa meet-and-greets.

Festival of the Holidays runs through Dec. 30.