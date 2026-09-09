EPCOT Candlelight Processional: Disney reveals celebrity narrators for 2026
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Disney World has revealed the lineup of celebrity narrators for this year's Candlelight Processional at EPCOT.
The fan-favorite holiday celebration takes place during the Festival of the Holidays, which kicks off Nov. 27.
Candlelight Processional narrator lineup
This year will feature at least three new celebrity narrators, including Robin Roberts, Jason Kelce and Lacey Chabert.
Several celebrities on the list are returning narrators, including Gary Sinise, Whoopi Goldberg and Neil Patrick Harris.
The lineup of celebrity narrators, which is subject to change, is:
- Nov. 27-28: Auli‘i Cravalho
- Nov. 29-Dec. 1: Gary Sinise
- Dec. 2-3: TBA
- Dec. 4-5: Whoopi Goldberg
- Dec. 6-7: Robin Roberts (NEW)
- Dec. 8-9: Jason Kelce (NEW)
- Dec. 10-12: Neil Patrick Harris
- Dec. 13-14: TBA
- Dec. 15-16: Lauren Daigle
- Dec. 17-19: Ralph Macchio
- Dec. 20-21: Henry Winkler
- Dec. 22-23: Lacey Chabert (NEW)
- Dec. 24-25: Jodi Benson
- Dec. 26-27: Simu Liu
- Dec. 28-30: Eva Longoria
The processional is held three times each night--4:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.—at the America Gardens Theatre.
What is the Candlelight Processional?
The processional, which has been a Disney World tradition for more than 50 years (more than 30 of them at EPCOT), features celebrity narrators presenting a retelling of the bibical Christmas story.
The narrators are joined by a live orchestra, the Voices of Liberty and a mass choir.
Festival of the Holidays
Spaceship Earth illuminated during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)
The festival will also include seasonal food and drink items served at Holiday Kitchens around the park, storytellers throughout the World Showcase, a holiday overlay at Living with the Land and Santa meet-and-greets.
Festival of the Holidays runs through Dec. 30.
The Source: This story was written with information released by Walt Disney World.