Florida teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld Orlando

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The Brief SeaWorld Orlando is offering Florida teachers free admission to the theme park. Eligible K-12 Florida teachers can get a free Florida Teacher Card, which is valid for admission through Sept. 2, 2027. For a limited time, teachers with the Florida Teacher Card can purchase discount tickets for up to two guests.



SeaWorld Orlando is again giving teachers free admission to its theme park.

Eligible K-12 public school teachers can sign up for the Florida Teacher Card.

The card, which is only available to Florida teachers, includes admission to the park through Sept. 2, 2027.

"Teachers play a critical role in shaping future generations, and SeaWorld Orlando is honored to support their efforts by providing opportunities to connect learning with real-world experiences," SeaWorld president Brad Gilmour said in a news release.

How to get the free Florida Teacher Card

Teachers will need to register online to receive an eVoucher that can be redeemed for the card.

Private school teachers who are unable to register online should bring a letter from their principal on official letterhead stating they are a teacher, along with a Florida photo ID and pay stub to the SeaWorld front gate to verify their eligibility.

Admission to Aquatica water park can be added to the card for $49.99.

Teachers with the card will be able to visit SeaWorld during signature events like the Christmas Celebration, Seven Seas Food Festival, Mardi Gras and Electric Ocean.

The card is not valid for admission to separately ticketed events like Howl-O-Scream.

Discount tickets for teachers

For a limited time, teachers with the Teacher Card can get discounted tickets for up to two guests.

The tickets cost $38.99 each and can be used through Oct. 2, 2026.

Teachers can get the tickets through ID.me.