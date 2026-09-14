Opening statements begin in Mount Dora double-murder trial of Vickie Williams

The Brief Darryl and Sharon Getman were stabbed to death in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve 2022. State prosecutors say Vickie Williams washed her clothes in the couple's laundry room, took their green Kia Soul, and fled to Georgia before being arrested days later. Defense attorneys argue Williams suffered severe psychosis and was not in her right mind.



A jury heard opening statements Monday in the trial of Vickie Williams, accused of murdering an elderly couple inside their home at the Waterman Village retirement community on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

State prosecutors argue Williams killed Darryl and Sharon Getman before fleeing in their car, while defense attorneys claim Williams was suffering from psychosis and should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The backstory:

Darryl and Sharon Getman, aged 83 and 80, respectively, were found stabbed to death inside their home at Lakeside of Waterman Village, a retirement community, on Dec. 31, 2022, in what officials described as a violent, targeted, yet random attack.

Police said Williams was spotted wandering around the retirement community multiple times between Dec. 30 and 31, and on one occasion, knocked on another resident's door and asked to take a shower before that resident pressed her panic button.

At some point, Williams allegedly returned, killed the Getman's, and then left in their green Kia Soul. Williams was found days later in Savannah, Georgia parked at a train station, police said.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder in both deaths, and grand theft. The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

Records appear to show that Williams has a decades-long criminal history, including 24 arrests in Ohio or South Carolina. Those arrests ranged from misdemeanors to felonies, including assault, criminal trespassing, theft, robbery, receiving stolen property, and domestic violence, according to previous FOX 35 reporting.

State’s opening statement

What they're saying:

State prosecutors detailed the timeline leading up to the double murder, telling jurors that Darryl and Sharon Getman had recently settled into their new Mount Dora home and were getting ready to attend a holiday party before they were killed.

According to prosecutors, Vickie Williams armed herself with a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed the Getmans multiple times.

Prosecutors say Williams washed her clothes in the couple's laundry machine before taking their green Kia Soul. Authorities in Georgia located her inside the stolen vehicle days later. The State says Williams denied visiting Florida and claimed she did not know the car was stolen.



The state argued Williams' actions proved she knew right from wrong.

Defense’s opening statement

The other side:

Defense attorneys asked the jury to return a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity, arguing that Williams was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Lawyers told jurors Williams' was diagnosed with schizophrenia in May 2022. They also explained previous incidents where Williams entered a stranger's home claiming she owned it.

Murder trial of Vickie Williams.

Defense attorneys stated that in the hours leading up to the tragedy, Williams was wandering the retirement community experiencing severe escalating psychosis.

"Her mind was completely detached," the defense argued in court, stating that delusions led Williams to believe the Getmans were planning to harm their children and that she had to stop them.

Witness testimony

Following opening statements, the prosecution called witnesses. Some of those were law enforcement, neighbors and security officers at Waterman Village.



A forensic pathologist also testified regarding autopsy photos, confirming both Darryl and Sharon Getman died from multiple stab wounds.

What's next:

The trial continues Tuesday as more witnesses are called to testify.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from court testimony during the Vickie Williams trial, on Sept. 14, 2026, which included opening statements from state prosecutors and defense attorneys, as well as testimony from security officers and neighbors at the Waterman Village retirement community. It also includes previous reporting by FOX 35 News.





