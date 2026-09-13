Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Ocala, police say

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The Brief The shooting happened just before 2:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of NW 12th Avenue, according to police. One victim died at the scene and two others were hospitalized.



One person has died following a shooting in Ocala, according to Ocala Police Department.

It happened just before 2:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of NW 12th Avenue, according to officials.

Upon arrival to the scene, officials found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A third victim later arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police.

One victim died at the scene, police said. The other victims are being treated for serious injuries, officials said.

Police said a rifle was found in the area of the shooting and that a crash happened at the intersection of SW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and SR 200 that officials believe may be connected to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.