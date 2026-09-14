Pair tried to cover up Flagler County hit-and-run, deputies say

The Brief Two Palm Coast residents were arrested after deputies say they fled a crash and hid the damaged truck. Investigators used surveillance video to track the vehicle to a nearby home. The driver faces hit-and-run charges, while the passenger is charged as an accomplice.



Two Palm Coast residents are facing felony charges after investigators say they fled the scene of a crash that injured another driver, gathered debris from the roadway to conceal evidence and hid their damaged pickup truck inside a garage.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened Aug. 28 at the intersection of Russell Drive and Ruth Drive in Palm Coast. Deputies said a silver Dodge Ram struck another vehicle with enough force to break its engine block and injure the driver. Rather than remain at the scene, investigators say the truck's occupants collected broken vehicle parts before driving away.

Surveillance video leads to truck

The backstory:

The injured driver provided deputies with a detailed description of the pickup, allowing investigators to quickly identify the vehicle. A witness also reported seeing a damaged silver Dodge Ram speeding away from the crash scene.

A tip led deputies to a home on Roxbury Lane, less than a mile from the crash. Investigators said neighborhood surveillance video showed the damaged truck returning to the home about three minutes after the collision. One occupant ran to the front door while the other opened the garage, where the truck was parked and remained until deputies obtained a search warrant.

Deputies identified the driver as 43-year-old Nina Holley and the passenger as 38-year-old Matthew Green, both of Palm Coast.

Investigators said Holley's driver's license was already suspended and that she had four previous convictions for driving with a suspended license.

Deputies arrested Holley on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license as a third or subsequent offense. Green was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

Holley was released on $7,500 bond. Green remained jailed without bond.

'You can't hide it'

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rick Staly said investigators were able to uncover what he described as an attempted cover-up.

"You can try to hide the evidence, but you can't hide it from the Sheriff's Office," Staly said. "These two crashed into someone, injured them, and then figured picking up the pieces and shutting the garage door would make it all disappear. If you cause a crash and run, we are going to find you and hold you accountable."

Lengthy criminal histories

Dig deeper:

According to the sheriff's office, both suspects have extensive criminal records.

Holley has previous felony convictions for selling or possessing controlled substances with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school or park, along with convictions for drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony petit theft, retail theft and trespassing.

Green has served three prison terms for convictions that include the sale of oxycodone, attempted robbery, grand theft of a firearm and attempted burglary. He was released from prison in June 2025 and has additional convictions for battery and retail theft.

The sheriff's office also said Green was among three people arrested at the same Roxbury Lane home on Aug. 6 during the execution of a search warrant tied to an ongoing overdose death investigation. Detectives said fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized during that investigation, which remains active.