Disney College Program participant dies after apparent lightning strike in Florida

The Brief Disney College Program participant Matthew Jenkins died after an apparent lightning strike in Celebration. Bystanders performed CPR before first responders arrived, but Jenkins later died at a hospital. The medical examiner is investigating the death, while Disney expressed condolences to his family and friends.



A Disney College Program participant who had recently moved to Central Florida died after an apparent lightning strike in Celebration, according to authorities and his family.

The victim, identified as Matthew Eric Jenkins, 20, of Shelby Township, Michigan, had arrived in Florida last week to begin the Disney College Program.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Jenkins was found unresponsive Tuesday evening behind a hotel in Celebration shortly after a lightning strike was reported in the area.

Bystanders began CPR before first responders arrived. Jenkins was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

‘Heard the big crack of lightning’

What they're saying:

Spyro Betz, who was walking nearby moments before the storm intensified, said he had just reached his car when he heard a powerful lightning strike.

"I heard the big crack of lightning that was like right overhead," Betz said.

Betz initially believed the lightning had struck a nearby building.

"When I heard the lightning strike, I expected it hit the building or something like that or hit the hotel. I didn't expect it to hit a person," Betz said.

According to FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar, a lightning strike recorded around 6:25 p.m. may have been the one witnesses heard. Deputies said Jenkins was struck while walking along the path.

Statement from Disney

Jenkins' family described him as kind, funny and full of energy. His father said the family frequently visited Walt Disney World and that Jenkins enjoyed running in Celebration while training for the Chicago Marathon.

Disney released a statement expressing condolences to Jenkins' family.

Matthew Eric Jenkins, 20, of Shelby Township, Michigan

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matthew. He had just begun his Disney College Program journey and will always be remembered as part of our Disney community. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," a Disney spokesperson said.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jenkins' death. The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.