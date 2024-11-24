Morning shooting sends one to the hospital according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office

The Osceola County Sheriff's office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that has left one person injured and a possible suspect at large.



According to the sheriff's office, one person is being treated at the hospital after an "isolated shooting incident" on Oxford Drive near State Road 535. At this time, the severity of the victim's injuries is unclear.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect or what may have led up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

FOX 35 will update this story as information becomes available.