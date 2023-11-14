TIMELINE: Cloudy, rainy and breezy day ahead across Central Florida

Today's high: 77 degrees | Tonight's low: 69 degrees

TODAY:

Good Tuesday to you! Expect another day full of clouds, passing showers and gusty breezes. Rain chances will be highest along the coastal areas, near 60%, falling to 50% near Orlando and 40% over the far Western Counties.

Gusty ocean breezes will serve as a conveyor belt bringing rain off the ocean and well inland. The cloudy skies, breeze and rain will serve to keep a lid on temps today. Most locations will see highs in the mid-upper 70s this afternoon, some spotty readings near 80 might be found in Southern Brevard County.

Timeline of storms in gallery below:

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Tonight, showers continue with chances holding in the 40% range. Breezes will also stay elevated, keeping overnight lows rather mild and near the upper 60s. The gusty winds will raise seas and surf at all Central Florida beaches. High surf advisory is in effect until further notice.

A flood watch is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the coastal counties as the heaviest rain (excess of 4") could fall in these areas.

BEACHES:

Nasty along the beaches today and for the foreseeable future. Passing areas of rain and very gusty winds will rule the day along the coast. Surf will build quickly today through tonight. A high surf advisory is in effect. Coastal flooding could also occur during the times of higher tides.

High tide will occur at 8:30 this morning and again around 8pm tonight. Rip current risk will also be sky high but, with surf temps near the 70 degree range, it's doubtful that anyone will enter the turbulent waters.

THEME PARKS:

The attractions will feature cloud cover and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Rain chances are around 50% in passing showers. While lightning storms are not expected, the passing showers will make it a challenging day at the parks. Rain continues tonight at the attractions with coverage falling to 40%.

OUTLOOK:

A FOX 35 Weather Impact Day has been issued for Thursday as the heaviest rain moves across the region. Low pressure will move in from the Gulf of Mexico with a secondary low spinning up somewhere near South Florida.

Rain chances will sharply rise in response to these features. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds-especially along the beaches and the possibility of low lying flooding will all be present over the next couple of days with a focus on Thursday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring the latest tropical models as they continue to suggest a low pressure system will develop in the Caribbean this week and could become a tropical depression during that time.

Overall trends have this system developing and moving northeastward over Jamaica, Cuba and Hispaniola before heading out into the Atlantic by this weekend. At this time, there is no threat to Florida.

