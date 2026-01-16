More charges filed against Palm Coast man accused of stealing jewelry from seniors

The Brief Dozens of pieces of jewelry were stolen from residents at Arya assisted living facility in DeBary. A second elderly victim has come forward. Shaun Burstein, 45, has been charged with additional counts connected to the alleged thefts.



Authorities have filed additional charges against a man dubbed the "scumbag of the week" by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly stealing jewelry from senior residents and selling it at pawn shops.

The new charges filed against Shaun Burstein, the former executive director of a DeBary assisted living facility, come after a second alleged victim came forward accusing him of theft. While out on bond, a second arrest warrant has been filed against Burstein for Grand Theft and Dealing in Stolen Property, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

What Happened:

Detectives said an 87-year-old woman, Mary Schmidt, reported her wedding ring missing from her room at Arya Assisted Living Facility last October.

At the time, her family believed the ring may have simply been misplaced.

FOX 35 News spoke with Gail Schmidt, Mary’s daughter, about the discovery. She received an email from staff about potential stolen items. She later learned, through a sheriff’s office social media post, that the facility’s executive director was allegedly involved.

Burstein is accused of pawning dozens of pieces of jewelry believed to be taken from residents between September and December of last year.

What they're saying:

Gail Schmidt told FOX 35 that her mother, Mary, discovered the ring missing from her room at the facility in October.

"I looked everywhere, under the beds, under the dressers, in her drawers, everywhere, her jewelry box, nothing," Schmidt said. "I just thought, well, she’s misplaced it."

The family only learned of Burstein’s alleged involvement this month after Schmidt’s sister saw a social media post labeling him the "scumbag of the week." Investigators say Burstein pawned 93 pieces of jewelry from residents between September and December.

"So many elderly don’t want to go into nursing homes and assisted care because of stuff like this," said Schmidt. "Where’s all the trust in this world? Why can’t we keep our parents safe from this?"

She added she’s hopeful the person responsible will be held accountable.

What's next:

Investigators are asking anyone who lives at the facility — or has a loved one there — to check for missing jewelry or valuables and contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office if they believe they may be a victim.