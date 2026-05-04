More beach time for pups? Satellite Beach debates extending dog hours

The Brief Satellite Beach is considering a new ordinance that would make dog beaches permanent. The proposal is getting mixed feedback from dog lovers and environmental advocates. A final vote on the issue is set for Wednesday.



A heated debate is surfacing on the Space Coast as Satellite Beach officials prepare to vote on whether to make dog-friendly beaches a permanent fixture.

While pet owners are pushing for more coastal freedom, environmental advocates warn that the expansion could be a recipe for disaster for Florida’s rarest sea turtles.

Proposal would allow more time for dogs on Satellite Beach

The proposal follows the conclusion of a pilot program designed to test the feasibility of shared beach use. If the ordinance passes this Wednesday, it would cement a significant shift in city policy.

Under the proposed rule, dogs would be allowed at the beach:

Hours: Morning (Sunrise – 10:00 a.m.) and Evening (4:00 p.m. – Sunset).

Owners would be required to keep pets on a leash at all times.

City Council is considering making an exception for Hightower Beach Park, as it's considered a state-protected preserve.

Advocates concerned about the turtles

The backstory:

Those against extending the time that dogs can be allowed on the beach are concerned about how it could impact Kemp's Ridley sea turtles. These turtles often nest on the beaches during the day.

"There’s no good place or time to have a dog on the beach," says Joel Cohen. "Off-leash dogs have done horrible things—bitten turtles, chased them back into the ocean, peeing all over the nests, digging turtles up and eating them."

Others expressed concern at a recent public meeting about unleashed dogs.

The other side:

Another woman told the Council that she had never witnessed a bad incident with a dog while she's been on the beach. She argued that humans could cause more damage than dogs.

What's next:

The City of Satellite Beach will hold a final vote on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.