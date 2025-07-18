Mom of man killed by Titusville Police demands release of all body camera footage

The Brief The mother of Tri-Marea Charles is calling for the release of all officer body cam footage from the night her son was shot and killed. Police say Charles had a gun; his mother insists he was trying to run. Though the shooting was ruled justified, she’s now formally requesting more video angles.



The mother of a man shot and killed by Titusville police officers earlier this year is calling for the release of additional body camera footage from officers who were at the scene of the deadly encounter.

‘My son is in the graveyard’

What we know:

Tri-Marea Charles was fatally shot by Titusville police officers in February. The department recently released unedited footage showing part of the encounter — dash cam video and body camera footage from one officer.

Police say Charles had a gun and posed a threat, prompting the use of deadly force. The State Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting justified.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether additional body camera footage from other officers exists, and if so, why it hasn't been released. Samantha Charles, the victim’s mother, says she believes key footage and moments are missing, including what she believes were her son’s final words.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred after officers responded to a home where they say Charles struck an officer and grabbed a gun. That weapon fell to the ground before officers opened fire. Police say their actions were in response to a clear threat. The mother maintains her son was trying to flee.

Big picture view:

The call for transparency underscores ongoing tensions around police accountability and video evidence in officer-involved shootings.

What they're saying:

Charles claims that a portion of recently released body camera video wasn't included in her private viewing of the video, and it has added to her grief.

"It's hard, fighting for truth for my son," she said.

The state attorney's office ruled the deadly shooting was justified, and the chief stands by his officers.

"The only person responsible for this critical incident is the person that broke the law that night and put our officers and citizens in harm's way," said Police Chief John Lau.

Samantha Charles maintains that the majority of the video shows her child running and believes the officers were excessive.

"My son is in the graveyard. I'll be fighting for him forever."