Model who called Putin psychopath found dead in suitcase

A Russian model who had called Vladimir Putin a "psychopath" has reportedly been found dead with her body stuffed inside a suitcase.

Gretta Vedler, 23, went missing a year ago after an anti-Putin social media rant but they appear to not be connected.

Her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Dmitry Korovin, has confessed to strangling her, the Daily Star reports.

Korovin told authorities that he slept in a hotel room for three nights with her dead body, which was stuffed in a newly-bought suitcase. The man then left her body in the trunk for a year.

Korovin reportedly told detectives that he kept posting to her social media pages in order to make it look like she was still alive.