Mitch McConnell says Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive vote by full Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement Friday that a Supreme Court nominee by President Donald Trump will receive a vote on the floor of the Senate.

His statement came hours after news broke of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, who died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the court. The 87-year-old, who was the oldest sitting member on the court, was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She became known as a women’s rights champion and the leader of the court’s liberal wing.

Just 45 days until the election, Ginsburg’s death will likely spark a battle in an already polarized political climate on whether Trump should nominate her replacement and have the Republican-led Senate confirm the nomination.

In the wake of her passing, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Twitter the vacancy should not be filled until there is a new president.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” Schumer said on Twitter.

Schumer's post on Twitter is the same statement that was made by McConnell following death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, which was also an election year.

McConnell refused to act on President Barack Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the opening, and the seat remained vacant until after Trump's election.

Last week, Trump added 20 names to his list of Supreme Court candidates that he's pledged to choose from, which includes Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Christopher Landau, the current ambassador to Mexico, and Gregory Katsas, a Trump nominee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, among others.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.