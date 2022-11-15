Missing your cell phone after EDC weekend? OPD recovers dozens of stolen items

article

Orlando police officers are working to reunite dozens of stolen cell phones with their rightful owners.

OPD said over 70 phones were stolen during the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) this past weekend.

"Through taking proactive steps in their investigative efforts, detectives were able to arrest 3 individuals who had a backpack containing the stolen cellphones," OPD tweeted. The identities of the suspects were not immediately released.

EDC holds two electronic dance music events each year. One of them is in Las Vegas. The other happens around Camping World Stadium and thousands attended the three-day festival that ran from Nov. 11-13.

If you had your phone stolen while attending EDC, reach out to the Orlando Police Department.