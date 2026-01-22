Missing: Police seek public’s help in locating 'endangered' woman in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered adult, Carol Reid.
Reid is an 88-year-old white woman who was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Police said she was last observed walking in the area of Main Street and Wild Olive Avenue.
Anyone who has seen Reid or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department immediately.
Police said public assistance is critical as officers work to ensure Reid’s safety and well-being.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Daytona Beach Police Department.