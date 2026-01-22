Missing: Police seek public’s help in locating 'endangered' woman in Daytona Beach

The Brief Daytona Beach police are searching for missing, endangered 88-year-old Carol Reid. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans near Main Street and Wild Olive Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.



The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered adult, Carol Reid.

Reid is an 88-year-old white woman who was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Police said she was last observed walking in the area of Main Street and Wild Olive Avenue.

Anyone who has seen Reid or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department immediately.

Police said public assistance is critical as officers work to ensure Reid’s safety and well-being.