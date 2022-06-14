Missing man: Ocoee police searching for 69-year-old John Johnson

article

Officers of the City of Ocoee Police Department are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing endangered man.

Authorities said John Johnson, 69, was last seen in the area of the Windstone subdivision in Ocoee wearing black dress pants, black shoes and an unknown colored shirt.

He's 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, police said. He does not have facial hair.

If you see him, you're asked to call police at (407) 905-3160.