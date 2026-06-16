Missing girl rescued from neighbor’s pool after being spotted by Osceola County Sheriff's aviation unit

The Brief An intensive ground and air search in Osceola County ended successfully after sheriff's deputies located a missing young girl inside a neighbor's swimming pool. The agency's STAR aviation unit spotted the child from above, prompting first responders to quickly rescue her from the water where she had ingested a significant amount of fluid. Although the child was medically cleared and safely reunited with her parents, the sheriff's office is using the close call to remind the community that swimming skills do not replace the need for secure pool gates and constant supervision.



Every passing moment was critical when it came to canvassing an Osceola County neighborhood for a child reported missing. The girl was later found in a neighbor's swimming pool, having ingested a significant amount of water, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies rushed to save a missing girl found later in a neighbor's swimming pool. (Source: Osceola County Sheriff's office)

What we know:

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office – along with K-9 teams – conducted a neighborhood-wide search for a little girl reported missing, deputies reported on June 16.

The agency’s Sheriff’s Tactical Aviation Response (STAR) unit located the girl in a neighbor's pool, the sheriff's office reported. Although the girl knew how to swim, the sheriff's office said, she had ingested a significant amount of water. She received a medical evaluation as a precaution and was safely reunited with her family, the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not provide details regarding how the girl ended up in the neighbor's swimming pool. The sheriff's office used the incident to remind caregivers to provide constant supervision and protections – such as secure pool barriers and self-latching gates – for those swimming.

"Knowing how to swim does not eliminate the dangers associated with water," the sheriff's office said.