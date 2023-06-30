Missing child from Pensacola may be in Orlando area, authorities say

article

A missing child from Pensacola may be in the Orlando area, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Deputies said 8-year-old Taj Dennis went missing on June 25, 2023. She is described as a black female with brown eyes. She is 4 feet, three inches tall, and weighs 70 pounds.

The young girl was last seen in the area of the 10th block of Moreno Court in Pensacola, Florida. She was last seen wearing a purple and white t-shirt with blue jeans.

She may be with 31-year-old Esther Alexis in the Orlando area.

Alexis is described as a Black female with brown eyes. She is 5 feet, six inches tall, and from Pensacola, Florida.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Taj please call FDLE or the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.