Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old Florida girl

article

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl from Alachua County.

Deputies say Allyson Castro-Espinoza was last seen in the area of 6000 SW 12th Place at approximately 1 a.m. She was wearing a blue top, pink pajama pants with flowers and black boots.

Allyson is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4’ tall and weighs 60 pounds.

If you know where she is, or if you see someone matching this description please call 9-1-1 or 352-955-1818 immediately.