SeaWorld Orlando reveals lineup for Seven Seas Food Festival concerts
ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando has revealed the concert lineup for next year's Seven Seas Food Festival.
The festival, which kicks off Jan. 29, will feature 29 concerts, which include performances from Lil Jon, Gavin DeGraw, Lonestar and Skillet.
The concert lineup includes a mix of country, hip-hop, rock and pop.
"You could come one weekend for country and the next for rock or reggaeton, and have a completely different night at Bayside Stadium," said Brad Gilmour, president of SeaWorld Orlando, in a release.
Who's performing at the Seven Seas Food Festival?
Flo Rida will open the concert series on Jan. 30 with a performance at Bayside Stadium. Lonestar will round out opening weekend with a performance on Jan. 31.
SeaWorld also has two spots on the lineup that will be announced later.
The lineup, which is subject to change, is:
- Jan. 30 - Flo Rida
- Jan. 31 - Lonestar
- Feb. 6 - Justin Quiles
- Feb. 7 - Great White + Quiet Riot
- Feb. 13 - Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
- Feb. 20 - Proyecto Uno
- Feb. 21 - The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus + Puddle of Mudd
- Feb. 27 - Lee Brice
- Feb. 28 - Skillet
- March 6 - Shaggy
- March 7- Ginuwine
- March 13 - Daya
- March 14 - Vengaboys
- March 20 - EVERGLOW (에버글로우) K-pop
- March 21 - JoJo Siwa
- March 27 - Blue Öyster Cult
- April 3 - Lil Jon
- April 4 - Gavin DeGraw
- April 10 - Justin Moore
- April 11 - Dru Hill – The History of R&B
- April 17 - Nicky Jam
- April 18 - Hot Chelle Rae + Echosmith
- April 24 - Taking Back Sunday
- April 25 - Soulja Boy
- May 1 - Surprise Artist - To Be Announced
- May 2 - Scotty McCreery
- May 8 - Surprise Artist - To Be Announced
- May 15 - Luísa Sonza
- May 16 - Grupo Manía
Lil Jon is set to perform at SeaWorld Orlando's Seven Seas Food Festival on April 3. (Credit: SeaWorld Orlando)
What else to know:
The concerts are scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on most Saturdays and Sundays of the festival.
All concerts are included with park admission.
Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. However, visitors can reserve a seat starting at $9.99.
Other things to do at the festival
The Seven Seas Food Festival will also feature food and drink items. Kiosks around the park will serve special menus inspired by destinations around the world.
The park says next year's menus will also take inspiration from music.
SeaWorld plans to reveal the menus at a later date.
The Seven Seas Food Festival runs select dates from Jan. 29 through May 16, 2027.
The Source: This article was written based on information released by SeaWorld Orlando.