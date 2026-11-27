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The Brief SeaWorld Orlando has revealed the performers for its 2027 Seven Seas Food Festival concert series. Flo Rida, Lonestar, Skillet, Gavin DeGraw and Nicky Jam are among the performers set to take the stage. The Seven Seas Food Festival runs select dates from Jan. 29 through May 16.



SeaWorld Orlando has revealed the concert lineup for next year's Seven Seas Food Festival.

The festival, which kicks off Jan. 29, will feature 29 concerts, which include performances from Lil Jon, Gavin DeGraw, Lonestar and Skillet.

The concert lineup includes a mix of country, hip-hop, rock and pop.

"You could come one weekend for country and the next for rock or reggaeton, and have a completely different night at Bayside Stadium," said Brad Gilmour, president of SeaWorld Orlando, in a release.

Who's performing at the Seven Seas Food Festival?

Flo Rida will open the concert series on Jan. 30 with a performance at Bayside Stadium. Lonestar will round out opening weekend with a performance on Jan. 31.

SeaWorld also has two spots on the lineup that will be announced later.

The lineup, which is subject to change, is:

Jan. 30 - Flo Rida

Jan. 31 - Lonestar

Feb. 6 - Justin Quiles

Feb. 7 - Great White + Quiet Riot

Feb. 13 - Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

Feb. 20 - Proyecto Uno

Feb. 21 - The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus + Puddle of Mudd

Feb. 27 - Lee Brice

Feb. 28 - Skillet

March 6 - Shaggy

March 7- Ginuwine

March 13 - Daya

March 14 - Vengaboys

March 20 - EVERGLOW (에버글로우) K-pop

March 21 - JoJo Siwa

March 27 - Blue Öyster Cult

April 3 - Lil Jon

April 4 - Gavin DeGraw

April 10 - Justin Moore

April 11 - Dru Hill – The History of R&B

April 17 - Nicky Jam

April 18 - Hot Chelle Rae + Echosmith

April 24 - Taking Back Sunday

April 25 - Soulja Boy

May 1 - Surprise Artist - To Be Announced

May 2 - Scotty McCreery

May 8 - Surprise Artist - To Be Announced

May 15 - Luísa Sonza

May 16 - Grupo Manía

Lil Jon is set to perform at SeaWorld Orlando's Seven Seas Food Festival on April 3. (Credit: SeaWorld Orlando)

What else to know:

The concerts are scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on most Saturdays and Sundays of the festival.

All concerts are included with park admission.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. However, visitors can reserve a seat starting at $9.99.

Other things to do at the festival

The Seven Seas Food Festival will also feature food and drink items. Kiosks around the park will serve special menus inspired by destinations around the world.

The park says next year's menus will also take inspiration from music.

SeaWorld plans to reveal the menus at a later date.

The Seven Seas Food Festival runs select dates from Jan. 29 through May 16, 2027.