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The Brief Troopers responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. The vehicle subsequently lost control, ran off the roadway to the right, and collided with a light pole and multiple trees. A 21-year-old male passenger was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.



A 21-year-old man from Orlando has died following a single-vehicle crash on the entrance ramp to State Road 417 from State Road 536, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. which involved a 2025 BMW M2 traveling northbound on the State Road 417 entrance ramp from eastbound State Road 536.

According to officials, the vehicle was traveling in the inside lane above the posted speed limit when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle subsequently lost control, ran off the roadway to the right, and collided with a light pole and multiple trees.

Officials say the driver and another occupant sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene. A 21-year-old male passenger was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

The crash remains under investigation.