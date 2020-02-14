Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old Florida teen

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old teenager from White Springs.

Police are searching for John Wentworth. They say he was last seen on Thursday in the area of the 9000 block of SE 128th Ave.

John has blonde hair and green eyes. He is 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs around 162 pounds.

John was last seen wearing a white tank top, jeans, boots and a camouflage hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabout is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 386-792-1001 or 911.