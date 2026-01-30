Missing child alert issued for Brevard County teen

The Brief A missing child alert has been issued for 16-year-old Hyatt Saylor. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hyatt was last seen near Trava Lane in Melbourne. The teen is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.



A missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy in Brevard County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Hyatt Saylor went missing Thursday, according to authorities. He was last seen near the 2200 block of Trava Lane in Melbourne.

The teen was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes. He also had a dark backpack with him, according to the missing child alert.

Hyatt has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-264-5209.