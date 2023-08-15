Missing Child Alert: Authorities searching for missing teen, Elian Varga

article

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old Apopka resident who has autism, according to authorities.

Elian Varga was last seen on Tuesday evening riding his bicycle around the Courtland Springs Apartment Complex located on Paces Circle in Apopka. He left the area without telling his family.

Varga is non-verbal and can get disoriented, his family said. He has recently moved to the area and is attracted to trains, police, and fire stations. He was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt and pink pants.

If seen, please call 911 or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.